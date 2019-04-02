'The Hills' Reboot Has A Premiere Date, But The Rest Is Still Unwritten

Wipe away that mascara tear that’s been lingering since the 2010 series finale of “The Hills” — because the show that rocked the early aughts is about to get a reboot.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” will hit TV screens in close to 180 countries on June 24, bringing back many familiar faces, including those of Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port.

We know what you’re thinking: 1) Oh, my God. 2) Will homeboy wear combat boots to the beach again?

All of this is unknown at the moment, but we do know that the new cast will also feature Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, as well as star of “The OC” Mischa Barton.