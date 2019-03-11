As you may have heard by now, the cast of MTV’s “The Hills” is coming back for more drama, drama, drama.
At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced it would be launching “The Hills: New Beginnings,” a new docuseries based on the reality show that first premiered in 2006.
Plenty of the show’s original cast members ― including Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Spencer and Heidi Pratt (formerly Heidi Montag), Frankie Delgado, and Justin Bobby (of “home boy wore combat boots to the beach” fame) ― are set to return, though it looks like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are sitting this one out.
The show will also feature a few new faces, including Mischa Barton, who starred in the teen soap “The O.C.,” Kyle Massey, who starred in “That’s So Raven,” and two mystery bloggers, according to Cosmopolitan.
“New Beginnings” doesn’t have an official premiere date just yet, but the cast has already been making the rounds in the press. The four starring women (Partridge, Port, Pratt and Barton) recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan and were featured in Vogue (in which Pratt made a questionable comment about diversity on “The Hills”). The whole group also posed for a spread in Interview magazine.
In anticipation of the reboot, we’re taking a look at how much the show’s biggest stars have changed from the time the show premiered to now. See for yourself below:
Lauren Conrad, 2006
Scott Gries via Getty Images
Conrad, who isn't returning for "The Hills" reboot series, poses backstage at the MTV Networks 2006 Upfront: Feed The Need at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2006, in New York City.
Lauren Conrad, 2018
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Conrad arrives at the The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on Nov. 10, 2018, in Culver City, California.
Heidi Pratt, 2006
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Heidi Montag attends a pre-MTV Movie Awards party.
Heidi Pratt, 2019
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Pratt attends VH1 Trailblazer Honors at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Feb. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Spencer and Heidi Pratt, 2006
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the kick-off party for MTV's reality show "Twentyfourseven" at Area on Nov. 29 in Los Angeles.
Spencer and Heidi Pratt, 2018
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Spencer and Heidi Pratt and their son attend the Stephanie Pratt MeMe London jewelry event at Switch Boutique on Dec. 15, 2018, in Beverly Hills.
Audrina Patridge, 2006
Dale Wilcox via Getty Images
Patridge attends Shane West and Eric Podwall's Birthday Party in 2006.
Audrina Patridge, 2019
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Patridge attends Steven Tyler's Second Annual Grammy Awards viewing party to benefit Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
Whitney Port, 2006
Amy Graves via Getty Images
Port during MTV, Brent Bolthouse Productions and TeenVogue Presents "The Hills" viewing party at LAX in Hollywood.
Whitney Port, 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Port attends Galentine's Day Glow with Biossance hosted by Katherine Schwarzenegger at Alo Yoga Beverly Hills on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills.
Stephanie Pratt, 2008
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stephanie Pratt attends an event at Fred Segal Fun on April 22 in Santa Monica.
Stephanie Pratt, 2018
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Pratt hosts the MeMe London Jewelry Event at Switch Boutique on Dec. 15 in Beverly Hills.
Brody Jenner, 2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Brody Jenner attends an event in celebration of Playstation 3 in Beverly Hills on Nov. 8.
Brody Jenner, 2019
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
Jenner attends the 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF and The 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24 in West Hollywood.
Kristin Cavallari, 2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari attends Mark Burnett and AOL's Gold Rush Launch Party at Les Deux on Sept. 12.
Kristin Cavallari, 2019
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Cavallari is seen on March 1 in New York City.
Mischa Barton, 2006
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Barton attends an event for Roberto Cavalli vodka in Holmby Hills, California.
Mischa Barton, 2018
Tasia Wells via Getty Images
Barton attends the Wild Spirit Fragrance holiday collection dinner at Norah in West Hollywood on Oct. 24.
Justin Bobby, 2007
Chris Weeks via Getty Images
Justin Bobby (real name Justin Brescia) and Patridge attend Brody Jenner's birthday party at PURE Nightclub on Aug. 18 in Las Vegas.
Justin Bobby, 2019
David Becker via Getty Images
Brescia arrives at the grand opening celebration at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas.
Jason Wahler, 2006
Amy Graves via Getty Images
Jason Wahler attends an event at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Jason Wahler, 2019
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley attend the 2019 Pre-Grammy event presented by OK!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style magazines at the Liaison Restaurant on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.
Frankie Delgado, 2006
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Frankie Delgado arrives at the kick-off party for MTV's "Twentyfourseven" at Area on Nov. 29 in Los Angeles.
Frankie Delgado, 2018
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Delgado arrives at the Taste of sbe Grand Dinner at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles with Rolling Stone to benefit Make A Wish on Oct. 20.
Patridge, Pratt, Port and Conrad, 2006
KMazur via Getty Images
The original female cast members pose on the blue carpet at the MTV Movie Awards.
Pratt, Port, Barton and Patridge, 2019
Cosmopolitan
The "New Beginnings" cast members on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.