KMazur via Getty Images The original women of "The Hills," Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag (now Heidi Pratt), Whitney Port, and Lauren Conrad.

As you may have heard by now, the cast of MTV’s “The Hills” is coming back for more drama, drama, drama.

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced it would be launching “The Hills: New Beginnings,” a new docuseries based on the reality show that first premiered in 2006.

Plenty of the show’s original cast members ― including Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Spencer and Heidi Pratt (formerly Heidi Montag), Frankie Delgado, and Justin Bobby (of “home boy wore combat boots to the beach” fame) ― are set to return, though it looks like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are sitting this one out.

The show will also feature a few new faces, including Mischa Barton, who starred in the teen soap “The O.C.,” Kyle Massey, who starred in “That’s So Raven,” and two mystery bloggers, according to Cosmopolitan.

“New Beginnings” doesn’t have an official premiere date just yet, but the cast has already been making the rounds in the press. The four starring women (Partridge, Port, Pratt and Barton) recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan and were featured in Vogue (in which Pratt made a questionable comment about diversity on “The Hills”). The whole group also posed for a spread in Interview magazine.

In anticipation of the reboot, we’re taking a look at how much the show’s biggest stars have changed from the time the show premiered to now. See for yourself below: