The ‘I Promise I Won’t Cry’ Meme Captures The Most Devastating Moments From TV

If you enjoyed the feeling of being pierced in the heart during a viewing of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” or liked shedding tears while watching “Schitt’s Creek” you’ll find a new meme simply the best.

Twitter users began sharing just one single frame from many beloved series on Twitter Wednesday that are guaranteed to make any fan of said show a little bit weepy.

Using the phrase, “‘I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show.’ The single frame:” with an accompanying image of a tearworthy TV moment, users on the social media platform collectively shared the moments from their favorite shows that made them sob.

“I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show.”



The single frame: https://t.co/TaCl1nbBG8 pic.twitter.com/7O75ZZ0IHr — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) September 22, 2021

So grab some tissues and see the best ones below — and if you need more pop culture-related cry-fuel, we got a roundup of sad movies to sniffle through here.

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: https://t.co/6tEPt6S8Si pic.twitter.com/MTetmg2mQF — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) September 22, 2021

“I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show.”



The single frame: https://t.co/Ca3ginqqug pic.twitter.com/F0aOIONfSw — Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) September 22, 2021

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: https://t.co/rVDtU8QLih pic.twitter.com/WwKeCsCPti — 🐙the Dan Velez Artwork🐙leia #TirinhasInomináveis (@thedanvelez) September 22, 2021

No promises I cry every time https://t.co/nVmaAMyNUb pic.twitter.com/i1rw8hz9fb — optimus crime (@aspic_tarantula) September 22, 2021

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: https://t.co/XXPt3PWt4S pic.twitter.com/0ZOs4TQzgI — Rob (@RDMancini) September 22, 2021

“I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single from from a tv show.”



The single frame: https://t.co/722xgOVSKH pic.twitter.com/kfcYUnzMzJ — Men of Letters Reports (@MOLReports) September 22, 2021

I hate to pull out the big guns here, but...



"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: pic.twitter.com/bp1mWVN7Pf — 𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚛𝙳𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚗 (@writerDeron) September 22, 2021

“I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a tv show.”



This single frame.#pictureawave https://t.co/DRj8orQBrh pic.twitter.com/RP7CjgFufX — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 22, 2021

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show." https://t.co/kg51vzPcUJ pic.twitter.com/GPqiZwQOoo — Kira #VaxUp! Snyder (@sugarjonze) September 22, 2021

“I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show.”



The single frame: https://t.co/aTPQFVzdvq pic.twitter.com/CQJopTOGJa — alex (@alex_abads) September 22, 2021

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: https://t.co/Nd8hKEgqUU pic.twitter.com/zPToQCK4aS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 22, 2021

"I promise I won't cry. It's just a single frame from a tv show."



The single frame: https://t.co/E2UbqcV6Zn pic.twitter.com/HVrupAfFMJ — J.M. Hardin 😷 Get Vaxed 💉 (@JMHardinBoston) September 22, 2021