The ‘I Promise I Won’t Cry’ Meme Captures The Most Devastating Moments From TV

If you enjoyed the feeling of being pierced in the heart during a viewing of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” or liked shedding tears while watching “Schitt’s Creek” you’ll find a new meme simply the best.
Twitter users began sharing just one single frame from many beloved series on Twitter Wednesday that are guaranteed to make any fan of said show a little bit weepy.
Using the phrase, “‘I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show.’ The single frame:” with an accompanying image of a tearworthy TV moment, users on the social media platform collectively shared the moments from their favorite shows that made them sob.
So grab some tissues and see the best ones below — and if you need more pop culture-related cry-fuel, we got a roundup of sad movies to sniffle through here.