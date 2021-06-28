“The Ice Road” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Liam Neeson stars in this this film about an ice road trucker who must lead a dangerous rescue mission to save trapped miners in northern Canada. The action thriller debuted on June 25 on Netflix in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.

Advertisement

In second place is “Fatherhood,” the Kevin Hart Netflix movie based on the true story of widower and single father Matthew Logelin. And in third is “Good on Paper,” another new Netflix film about a stand-up comic’s search for love.

Netflix "The Ice Road" on Netflix.

As in previous weeks, four animated movies are also on the list: “Wish Dragon,” “Dog Gone Trouble” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” from Netflix, and the 2015 DreamWorks flick “Home.”

The only other non-Netflix movie in the ranking right now is “The Seventh Day,” a 2021 horror film starring Guy Pearce as a priest tasked with ending a young boy’s demonic possession.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost