By now you’ve heard about the Instant Pot cooker and its ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm all in the same chamber. But have you met its saucy cousin — the Instant Pot blender?

The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender has eight unique features for both hot and cold blending. That means you can make anything from simmering purees and soups, to chilled smoothies, ice cream and dairy alternatives like almond, soy and oat milk.

That’s right, oat milk fans, you can make your own oat milk at home for a lot less dough than it would cost you to stock up on those trendy brands in store.

The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender normally retails for $99 but it’s currently on sale for just $45 at Walmart. That’s a savings of over 50%, and cheaper than we’ve seen even the original Instant Pot slow cooker during major sales events (it was on sale for $50 on Black Friday).

This all-in-one blender has three speeds — low, medium and high — and displays real-time cooking temperatures. It has a 60-ounce glass pitcher and comes with a slew of accessories including a food tamper, measuring cup, cleaning brush and food-safe, machine-washable strainer bag.

Whether you’re looking to simmer up a few more soups this winter, want to start a healthy smoothie habit for spring or need to stop paying an extra $1 for oat milk in your coffee, this Instant Pot blender is a great addition to any kitchen.