This New Assassin Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Killer” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of the French graphic novel series “Le Tueur,” this new thriller from David Fincher stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Charles Parnell. The plot revolves around a paid assassin who embarks on an international manhunt after a hit gone wrong.

“The Killer” joined Netflix on Nov. 10 following a limited theatrical release in October and its Venice International Film Festival premiere in September. Critics’ reviews have been mostly positive.

A new rom-com, "The Other Zoey," was released on Amazon Prime Video and in limited theaters on Oct. 20.

HuffPost

A new rom-com, “The Other Zoey,” was released on Amazon Prime Video and in limited theaters on Oct. 20.

Josephine Langford of the “After” movie franchise stars as a college student who gets caught up in a complicated love triangle and case of mistaken identity. Andie Macdowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian also appear in the film.

The 2016 buddy comedy “Central Intelligence” is the top movie on Hulu right now, according to its public ranking system.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson star as former high school classmates, one of whom has joined the CIA, who reunite and go on a mission to save the world from a dangerous terrorist. The cast also includes Aaron Paul, Amy Ryan, Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy and Kumail Nanjiani.

November 7 marked the 20th anniversary of the Christmas comedy hit “Elf.” Perhaps in part due to this occasion, the film is now the most popular movie on Max.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human who was raised by one of Santa’s elves after a holiday mixup when he was a baby at an orphanage. When he learns the truth about his past, Buddy travels to New York City in search of his biological father (played by James Caan).

Ferrell also stars in “Spirited,” another Christmas movie which is currently trending on Apple TV+. A modern, satirical take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the movie first premiered in theaters in Nov. 2022 before joining the streaming service shortly thereafter.

Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Tracy Morgan, Rose Byrne, Judi Dench and Jimmy Fallon also appear in the film.