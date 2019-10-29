All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Oct. 27-Nov. 2)

With the start of the month, Netflix adds a long list of movies including a new Netflix Film called “The King,” which stars Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp and Robert Pattinson.
“The King” debuts on Nov. 1 and features memorable haircuts for both Chalamet and Pattinson. (GQ alone has done multiple articles about the actors’ hair in this movie.) You can read more about “The King” and watch the trailer below.
The entire list of movies joining Netflix this week is at the bottom of this article. A few other notable additions include “Grease,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Rounders,” “Step Brothers, “Zombieland” and “The Matrix” trilogy.
The Notable Movie
“The King” (Netflix Film) ― Nov. 1
Details: “The King” is a period drama loosely based on both a series of plays by William Shakespeare (the “Henriad”) and the historical events of the Hundred Years’ War in 1300s and 1400s Europe. The movie follows King Henry V (played by Chalamet) as he rises to the throne of England and has to face a war with the kingdom of France. In the movie, King Henry V must thwart both his supposed advisers and the heir apparent of France (played by Pattinson), who wishes to topple the English crown.
Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp and Robert Pattinson star. Joel Edgerton co-wrote the movie and also appears in the cast.
“The King” runs 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Read on: Rachael Bunyan explained the Shakespearian source material in Time:
What are Shakespeare’s Henriad plays about?
William Shakespeare’s famed Henriad plays, loosely based on events that took place during the 15th century, span from Richard II to Henry IV, Parts 1 and II, and Henry V. The plays chronicle the rise of the Lancaster branch of England’s House of Plantagenet in the 15th century, with a focus on politics and diplomacy, war and betrayal.
In the first play, the Lancasters ascend to the throne of England, as Henry Bolingbroke — later King Henry IV — deposes his cousin King Richard II. Prince Hal, played by Chalamet in “The King,” is the central figure of the later plays — which cover his young life of debauchery and camaraderie with his friend Sir John Falstaff (Edgerton) to his eventual rise as King of England and subsequent disregard for his old friends.
“The King” features aspects of the latter two plays, but with some key differences.
Trailer:
The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix
Oct. 31
- “Raging Bull”
Nov. 1
- “American Son” (Netflix Television Event)
- “Drive” (Netflix Film)
- “Fire in Paradise” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Holiday in the Wild” (Netflix Film)
- “The King” (Netflix Film)
- “The Man Without Gravity” (Netflix Film)
- “Apache Warrior”
- “Christmas Break-In”
- “Christmas in the Heartlands”
- “Christmas Survival”
- “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer”
- “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
- “Grease”
- “Holly Star”
- “How to Be a Latin Lover”
- “Love Jones”
- “Paid in Full”
- “Rosemary’s Baby”
- “Rounders”
- “Santa Girl”
- “Sling Blade”
- “Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World”
- “Step Brothers”
- “The Christmas Candle”
- “The Game”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “Up North”
- “Wild Child”
- “Zombieland”