Rock Legend Dave Davies Has A Kinky Request For Elon Musk

Davies – a founding member of the group – asked the Twitter head for his platform to stop adding “sensitive content” warnings under his posts such as one seen under a tweet highlighting a TikTok about The Kinks’ 60th anniversary in 2023.

“Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60,” Davies asked.

Davies later added that the group’s name is a “brand name” and it hasn’t changed in six decades.

Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60 pic.twitter.com/1sXC4CK4d4 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 15, 2023

One Kinks’ fan responded to Davies and pointed out an instance where their tweet about a version of The Kinks’ ”(Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman” received a warning from the social media platform.

The fan added that the platform said it would remove the warning following an appeal, however, it continued to appear under the tweet.

“That’s impossible. The word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a fukin robot,” replied Davies before he retweeted a fan who theorized that algorithms were the cause of the warnings.

Other Twitter users joked about the warnings and claimed The Kinks’ music doesn’t merit the disclaimers.

You really got them going, Mr. Davies. https://t.co/yHjH6fqPuS — Thomas K. Dye (@projectionedge) February 16, 2023

A warning on the Kinks?

It's too late if there ever was a reason. They've corrupted us all already ; ) — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) February 15, 2023

Elon, quit Kinks-shaming. — Super Jer Deluxe (@BakoJer) February 16, 2023

The algorithm also can’t distinguish between the Who and the WHO.



The AI bots are definitely coming for us! — Ethan Smith (@ethanwsj) February 16, 2023