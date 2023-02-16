What's Hot

Escaped Zoo Owl Is Successfully Hunting In New York's Central Park

Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Penn Badgley Doubles Down On Sex Scenes Stance

New York Democrats Again Reject Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Judge Pick

FBI Searched University Of Delaware For Biden Classified Documents

Thai Cave Survivor Dies At 17

New Gun Law Is Blocking Some Teenage Gun Sales

Racist Buffalo Shooter Sentenced After Being Lunged At

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Burns Anti-Woke Right-Wingers With Blunt Talk

Rihanna Reveals She Didn't Know About Pregnancy When She Agreed To Super Bowl

Federal Reserve Could ‘Halt’ Economic Growth This Year, Congress’ Top Economist Warns

Rihanna Explains Why She Said Yes To Super Bowl After Declining In Protest

EntertainmentTwitterelon muskThe Kinks

Rock Legend Dave Davies Has A Kinky Request For Elon Musk

Davies, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist for The Kinks, asked the Twitter head to make a change for the sake of his tweets.
Ben Blanchet

Dave Davies, the iconic lead guitarist of Rock and Roll Hall of FamersThe Kinks, questioned Elon Musk for “warnings” flagged under his tweets on Wednesday.

Davies – a founding member of the group – asked the Twitter head for his platform to stop adding “sensitive content” warnings under his posts such as one seen under a tweet highlighting a TikTok about The Kinks’ 60th anniversary in 2023.

“Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60,” Davies asked.

Davies later added that the group’s name is a “brand name” and it hasn’t changed in six decades.

One Kinks’ fan responded to Davies and pointed out an instance where their tweet about a version of The Kinks’ ”(Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman” received a warning from the social media platform.

The fan added that the platform said it would remove the warning following an appeal, however, it continued to appear under the tweet.

“That’s impossible. The word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a fukin robot,” replied Davies before he retweeted a fan who theorized that algorithms were the cause of the warnings.

Other Twitter users joked about the warnings and claimed The Kinks’ music doesn’t merit the disclaimers.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community