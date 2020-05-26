The 'Labyrinth' Sequel Is Actually Happening Now

Hold on to your babies, everyone. The goblin king has returned.

According to Deadline, a sequel to David Bowie and Jim Henson’s ’80s classic “Labyrinth” is finally on the way, with “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson helming the film for TriStar Pictures. Maggie Levin (“Into the Dark: My Valentine”) will reportedly write the script, while The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson is producing and Brian Henson is executive producing.

Derrickson tweeted out the news as well.

The latest... https://t.co/5Ijy2Ug5MB — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 26, 2020

The 1986 cult classic, which starred Bowie as a goblin king who enjoys throwing babies in the air and wearing codpieces, has had a lasting impact in the three decades since its release. In addition to comic tie-ins and an annual fan masquerade ball, Toby Froud, who starred as the stolen baby in the movie, has even grown up to become a real-life goblin king, fabricating and puppeteering creatures in film.

The Hollywood Reporter announced a “reboot” to the film was on the way in 2016, though the future of that movie remained unclear. Over the years, various names have been attached, such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-writer Nicole Perlman and “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez.

Now, it appears a sequel is actually happening. Time to break out your magic dance.