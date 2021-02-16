Can We Finally Kiss This 'Star Wars' Debate Goodbye?

“Star Wars” shippers are getting a Rey of hope.

Despite the strong connection between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, the pair’s relationship has been up for debate. Was it romantic? Was it not? What the (Babu) Frik is going on?

A novelization of “The Rise of Skywalker” confused the situation even more, reportedly saying the pair’s hot and heavy kiss in the movie was more about “gratitude.”

Now, we can possibly kiss the debate goodbye.

In a recent chat with author Sariah Wilson, “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson seemingly confirmed that Kylo and Rey, aka Reylo, were always meant to have a romantic spark.

Wilson tweeted that Johnson “absolutely saw them as a romance.”

If anybody questions whether or not Reylo were meant to be romantic, you can stop speculating. Rian absolutely saw them as a romance. 😍 — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

I mean, there was more to their stories and growth and arcs, but he saw them as romantic and intimate. — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

This is clearly a big win for Reylo shippers.

Though there’s not a lot of context around Johnson’s comments, it would seem this is a confirmation that hints of a romance could even be gleaned in “The Last Jedi.” (Though maybe that’s not too much of a surprise considering Kylo’s shirtless DMs to Rey from across the galaxy.)

It also supports the idea that the kiss in “The Rise of Skywalker” was rooted in the pair’s romantic connection and didn’t just come out of nowhere.

Because, really, were we supposed to believe that kiss was platonic? Those two were snogging each other’s brains out.

The controversial kiss wasn’t always going to be a part of the movie.

Talking to HuffPost following the release of the movie, “Rise of Skywalker” editor Maryann Brandon commented on the scene, saying, “I always said, ‘The movie will tell us whether they should kiss or not. We will know by the time we get to the end of our process, if it should happen.’ And I felt it should, and [director J.J. Abrams] agreed with me, and other people who saw the film agreed.”

The kiss was left in, and — with Johnson’s comments — it seems you’re fine to read it as more than just friendly. Because ... obviously?