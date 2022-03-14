“The Last Kingdom” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fifth and final season of this British historical fiction series premiered on March 9. A film sequel is currently in development. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s “The Saxon Stories” books, “The Last Kingdom” follows a young warrior and outsider in 9th-century and 10th-century England.

Advertisement

In second place is “Pieces of Her,” an adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s 2018 mystery novel. The eight-episode series stars Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as a mother and daughter caught up in a web of lies and secrets.

Netflix "The Last Kingdom" on Netflix.

While the top two shows in the current ranking are produced by Netflix, the third most popular is the canceled NBC series “Good Girls.” All four seasons of the show about suburban-moms-turned-criminal-masterminds are now available on the streaming service.

Other new titles trending on the platform include the biographical docuseries “The Andy Warhol Diaries” and the clairvoyant reality show “Life After Death with Tyler Henry.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost