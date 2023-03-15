What's Hot

Russian Fighter Jet Strikes, Downs American Drone Over Black Sea

George Santos Signals Next Potential Grift: Running For Reelection

Death Penalty For Abortions Is On The Table In South Carolina

Fans React After Charlbi Dean Shockingly Left Out Of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Drew Barrymore Gets Down On Her Knees In Heart-To-Heart With Dylan Mulvaney

Ashley Johnson Playing Ellie's Mom In The ‘Last Of Us’ Finale Has A Deeper Meaning

Heidi Klum Takes Flight In Yellow 'Big Bird' Dress At Elton John's Oscar Party

My Famous Father Was A Hometown Hero. Then I Told My Truth About Him.

Tessa Thompson Says She's 'Never Had A Hamburger In My Life'

Pauly Shore Reacts To 'Encino Man' Co-Stars Winning Oscars And Jimmy Kimmel's Mocking

Michigan Lawmakers Vote To Repeal State’s ‘Right To Work’ Law

Emily Blunt Momentarily Stunned Into Silence By The Rock's Words Of Praise

EntertainmentgiraffeThe Last of UsSeason finale

‘The Last Of Us’ Used A Real Giraffe In Finale Scene – And Twitter Has Mixed Feelings

The popular scene from the survival game was featured in the season's last episode of the hit HBO show.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

*Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Last of Us” below!*

The giraffe scene in “The Last of Us” — a pivotal and emotional moment that occurs during the post-apocalyptic survival game — was re-created using a real giraffe for Sunday’s season finale of the hit HBO show.

The scene, in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) meet a giraffe in the remains of Salt Lake City, was re-created using a “combination of a VFX stage, scenery and location shoot with real giraffes from the Calgary Zoo,” according to the show’s Twitter account.

In the game, the iconic scene symbolizes one of its darkest periods, when Ellie begins to recover emotionally after falling into a deep state of depression. During the heartwarming scene, Joel and Ellie feed the massive animal, making a new friend before continuing their journey.

The moment marks one of the most popular scenes in the game series since its launch nearly a decade ago.

Explaining why the show’s team chose to forgo using CGI, production designer John Paino told Variety: “I’m sure Alex Wang, visual effects supervisor, could have made a CGI giraffe if we had the time.”

“The trainers worked to get [giraffes] to eat out of a stranger’s hand. So, when Ellie and Joel walk up at the enclosure, that’s the giraffe eating those branches of food,” Paino added.

Many fans sharing their thoughts on Twitter initially assumed that the giraffe was 100% computer-generated. However, viewers quickly realized that there was nothing simulated about the towering creature.

On the other hand, some viewers called out the beloved scene on social media for not closely resembling the video game.

Last month, HBO announced that “The Last of Us” had been renewed for a second season amid the series’ massive success.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community