President Donald Trump’s lawyers want an early look at special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings before they are made public, the AP reported Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, said Friday.

Giuliani disputed the AP’s report, telling HuffPost it was “incorrect” and Trump’s team is “not demanding they release report before transmitted.”

“It’s up to DOJ and [we are] confident it will be handled properly,” Giuliani told HuffPost.

According to the AP, Giuliani says Trump’s legal team hasn’t received any assurances that they’ll get the early look they want.

Mueller notified Attorney General William Barr on Friday that he had concluded his probe of Russian election interference and any possible coordination with Donald Trump’s campaign.