A 2016 Critical Flop Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Legend of Tarzan” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
In the 2016 adventure film, the titular character returns to his childhood home in the Congo after living in Victorian England ― only to get wrapped up in a nefarious plot that puts his wife at risk. Though panned by critics, the movie was a commercial success and seems to be finding new fans in the streaming world eight years later.
“The Legend of Tarzan” stars Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, Jim Broadbent and Christoph Waltz.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Peacock. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
The top movie on Hulu right now is the 2023 crime thriller “The Good Mother.”
Starring Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke, the film follows a journalist who teams up with her estranged son’s pregnant girlfriend to find those responsible for his murder.
One of the top trending movies on Max at the moment is “It Comes at Night” ― a 2017 psychological horror film starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough and Carmen Ejogo.
Released by A24, the movie is set during a mysterious apocalypse in which a highly contagious disease has wiped out most of humanity. “It Comes at Night” centers around two families’ struggle to survive together in the forest.
There’s already lots of awards season buzz around “The Holdovers,” which is available to stream on Peacock.
Set in 1970, the comedy-drama focuses on a New England boarding school teacher forced to chaperone those who have nowhere to go during the holiday break and the unlikely bond he forms with a student and the head cook.
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is currently trending on Apple TV+ after winning several awards at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan 15. The documentary premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January of last year before joining the platform on May 12.
Directed by Davis Guggenheim, “Still” explores Michael J. Fox’s life and battle with Parkinson’s disease.
