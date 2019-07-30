'The Lighthouse' Trailer Shines In A Dark Way With Robert Pattinson

Before he plays Batman, Robert Pattinson goes batty in a gripping trailer for the award-winning Cannes Film Festival hit “The Lighthouse.” (See the video below.)

The isolation and desperation of two 1890s lighthouse keepers (Pattinson and four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe) on a remote islet oozes psychodrama in the preview, which dropped Tuesday.

“How long have we been on this rock?” Dafoe’s Thomas says. “Five weeks? Two days?”

When people start asking questions like that, the answer can never be a good one.

“The Lighthouse” opens Oct. 18.

Watch the trailer below.