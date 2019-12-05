Lights Went Out At ‘Star Wars’ Panel And J.J. Abrams Joked It Was Carrie Fisher's Ghost

The late Carrie Fisher may not have been able to attend Wednesday’s global press conference for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — but she was certainly there in spirit.

During the conference, hosted by “When They See Us” producer and director Ava DuVernay, the stars of episode IX — including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) — crammed onto the stage at California’s Pasadena Convention Center alongside director J.J. Abrams to talk about the hotly anticipated new film.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Actors Richard E. Grant, Billy Dee Williams, Keri Russell, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, writer/director J.J. Abrams, co-writer Chris Terrio, producer and president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy, and actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Joonas Suotamo and Anthony Daniels participate in the global press conference for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at the Pasadena Convention Center on Dec. 4, 2019.

But something surreal happened when a fan in the audience decided to address the Imperial Walker in the room and asked Abrams what it was like integrating Fisher — who played the iconic Leia Organa and died in 2016 — into the new film after her death.

Abrams began to answer the question by explaining that Leia was necessary for the storyline and they did not want to recast her or use a digital version of the legendary character.

“When we went back to look at the scenes that we hadn’t used in ‘The Force Awakens,’ what we realized was we had an opportunity,” Abrams said. “And we could use that footage, use the lines that she was saying, use literally the lighting—”

And as soon as Abrams said “lighting,” a large section of stage lights went out.

In the midst of nervous laughter, Abrams quipped:

“Hi, Carrie. That’s so Carrie, by the way, to do that.”

When footage of the moment hit Twitter, many people loved the idea that Fisher’s ghost had decided to make a guest appearance.

Fans also loved Driver and Ridley’s reactions to the lighting glitch.

Afterward, Abrams was able to get the conversation back on track by adding that it still feels like Fisher is here.

“It’s still impossible for me to believe that she isn’t [around anymore] because we’ve been editing with her for about a year,” Abrams said. “And she has been very much alive with us in every scene.”