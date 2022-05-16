“The Lincoln Lawyer” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton, the new series premiered on May 13 and follows a defense attorney who conducts his work from the back of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a chauffeur. “The Lincoln Lawyer” is an adaptation of Michael Connelly’s bestselling series of novels by the same name ― specifically drawing from the second book, “The Brass Verdict.” (The first was adapted into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey.)

Advertisement

In second place is “Ozark,” which zoomed to the top of the ranking after the final seven episodes premiered on April 29. The crime drama stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who move their family from Chicago to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to carry out a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

Netflix "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix.

Another series that’s back on top after new episodes dropped is “Bling Empire,” a reality show about wealthy East Asian and East Asian American socialites in Los Angeles. The second season premiered on May 13, bringing fans even more drama and opulence.

As for shows that aren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, the kid-friendly “CoComelon” remains in the ranking. The hit Starz drama “Outlander” is also trending after the fifth season joined Netflix on May 10.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement