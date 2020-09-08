President Donald Trump is hammered as “simply un-American” in The Lincoln Project’s latest ad that slams his reported insults of U.S. soldiers killed in combat.

With its spot released Monday, the anti-Trump group of Republicans blasts the president for allegedly describing U.S. service members killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers” during a 2018 visit to France.

The Atlantic first reported Trump’s alleged comments last week. Multiple media outlets, including the conservative Fox News, have now confirmed them. Trump denied making them.

Check out the spot here:

The video garnered more than 500,000 views in its first 12 hours on YouTube.

It’s unclear if the ad will appear on television. The online popularity of the clip is not a guarantee that it will sway swing voters on Election Day.

Other political groups have released similar videos condemning Trump’s comments about fallen troops.

The anti-Trump Really American PAC captioned its clip with the hashtag #TrumpHatesOurTroops:

Gold Star families spoke out against Trump in this video shared online by progressive PAC VoteVets:

Donald Trump called our fallen troops "suckers" and "losers."

They can't speak for themselves, but these 6 Gold Star families speak for our fallen.

Here is their POWERFUL message.#GoldStarParentsAgainstTrump #VeteransAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/ZnbFevqkNR — VoteVets (@votevets) September 4, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!