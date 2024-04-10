This Box Office Bomb Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Little Things” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The 2021 psychological crime thriller was a box office bomb that received mixed reviews from critics upon its release. Denzel Washington and Rami Malek star as Los Angeles detectives in the 1990s who encounter a tremendously creepy suspect while investigating a string of murders.
Although writer and director John Lee Hancock first drafted the screenplay in 1993, “The Little Things” spent decades in “development hell” before production finally began in 2019. The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29, 2021 and just joined Netflix earlier this month on April 1.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Peacock.
The new documentary “Girls State” trending on Apple TV+. A companion to 2020′s “Boys State,” the film follows a group of teenage girls from Missouri as they attend a weeklong immersive leadership program and learn the fundamentals of building a government.
“Girls State” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January and made its Apple TV+ debut on April 5.
“The Zone of Interest” is the second most popular movie on Max at the moment.
The historical drama centers around a Nazi officer and his wife’s family life as they raise their children in a house next to Auschwitz concentration camp. Released in theaters on December 15, the haunting film won two Academy Awards for best international feature and best sound.
The supernatural horror film “Night Swim” is now available to stream on Peacock. Released in theaters on Jan. 5, the movie is a feature length adaptation of a 2014 short film from the same director.
Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon play suburban parents who move their family to a new house, only to discover the pool in their backyard is haunted.
The top movie on Hulu right now is “War for the Planet of the Apes.” A sequel to “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” this 2017 sci-fi action film is the third installment in the “Planet of the Apes” reboot franchise.
While Woody Harrelson plays a human character, the cast also features Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Judy Greer and Toby Kebbell in ape roles.