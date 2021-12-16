Aggressively Charming 'The Lost City' Trailer Is Here And Please Take My Money Now

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in "The Lost City." YouTube

As much as we appreciate thought-provoking, highbrow Oscarworthy fare, there’s something particularly soothing in these uncertain times about watching a buffoonish Channing Tatum and a sequin jumpsuit-clad Sandra Bullock running around the jungle to escape the clutches of evil Daniel Radcliffe for two hours.

If that sounds at all appealing, then “The Lost City” ― formerly known by its far superior title “The Lost City of D” ― might just be the escapist blockbuster for you.

Advertisement

In the first trailer for the film released on Thursday, Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who gets tangled in the web of a real-life mystery when she’s kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), who thinks she can help him find some lost treasure. Who should step in to save her, but the strapping, Fabio-adjacent cover model named Dash (Tatum) from her books?

“Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever,” the longline for the film reads.

Shamelessly cribbing from “Romancing The Stone,” the first look delivers on the familiar, but welcome pleasures, as the duo fight to stay alive while testing the limits of their sure-to-be crackling chemistry. Romance might be on the horizon, but for now, all we see is Bullock peeling leeches from Tatum’s much-beloved backside.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bullock joked that she came to the conclusion while making the film that she and Tatum were “separated at birth.”

Advertisement

“I don’t know if it’s because we’ve all been locked in our homes for so long, but if you can just sit in a room with someone and it’s quiet and just for no reason start laughing, and you know why the other one is laughing but you don’t know why the other one is laughing, it just makes things so much easier,” she said.

“They just don’t make movies like that anymore,” Tatum added. “This is sort of one of those moments to see if we can land on a new version of that sort of genre movie. ... This is a completely unique, original story.”

Ultimately, even their considerable charms can’t compete with Brad Pitt, who saves both of the stars from peril in a brief and action-packed cameo in the film.

“Why are you so handsome?” Bullock’s character asks after Pitt lays waste to a horde of bad guys and comes to their rescue.

Advertisement

“My dad was a weatherman,” Pitt responds with a signature twinkle.