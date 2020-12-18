'The Mandalorian' Finale's Touching Moment Outshines Huge 'Star Wars' Return

(Warning! “The Mandalorian” spoilers below. This is not the way.)

Luuuuke, you are not his father!

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale saw Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) round up a crew to infiltrate Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) ship and save Baby Yoda/Grogu. Yay!

At first, we thought the biggest moment of the episode would be the return of one of the biggest “Star Wars” stars. But oh, we were so wrong ...

The surprise return happens when everything seems lost. (Because when’s a better time, right?) Though Mando and friends have captured Gideon and seemingly saved Grogu, a squadron of Dark Troopers is about to break through the door. A single X-Wing comes to the rescue, with Mark Hamill returning as a de-aged Luke Skywalker to cut down the troopers and save the day.

As Twitter notes, it was like father, like son, as Luke’s scene seemed to mirror Darth Vader’s from “Rogue One.”

Oh, and R2-D2 came along for good measure.

Apparently, Luke felt the baby through the Force and showed up in the nick of time. But it was a bittersweet return.

“I will give my life to protect the Child, but he will not be safe until he masters his abilities,” says Luke.

Mando seemingly gives up his daddy duties to Luke (at least for the moment), telling Baby Yoda he’ll see him again and leading to the episode’s most emotional moment.

Before Baby Yoda goes with Luke, Mando removes his helmet, and Grogu, his baby boy, feels his face for the first time.

It was touching ending in every sense, and fans were feeling it.

i want to cry again but my brother is in the room #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/G3pwPRTTWb — —ℳ. (@astroxaut) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian

How it started and how it went. pic.twitter.com/cmRG0WspOm — The Rude Guy (@nikhiltiwari102) December 18, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian



THE FIRST LIVING THING TO TOUCH DIN'S FACE SINCE HE SWORE THE CREED WAS HIS SON 😭 pic.twitter.com/77cZeS6FQi — Ly 💫 is not okay (@spoiler4you) December 18, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian



the way grogu is the first person to touch din's face after how many years since he swore to the creed 🥺 oh what beautiful moment im crying pic.twitter.com/UoaAm6BHVP — ⚡Santosh ⚡ (@Santosh_cool) December 18, 2020

the whole star wars fandom at the end of that episode. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/z4XR7VK5cf — 🎒// skyguy⚡️day🎉 (@kingbackpackii) December 18, 2020

It was a sweet goodbye between Mando and Grogu. It was also good that Mando didn’t have long hair, because babies like to pull.

So where does “The Mandalorian” go in Season 3?

Well, Mando now owns Moff Gideon’s Darksaber, which we learn could give him the right to the Mandalorian throne. But, if anything, the series proves that the real throne is the Baby Yodas we made along the way.

I don't wanna see this man cry ever again. Please bring back his baby. @PedroPascal1 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/4kTe8a1Xbm — Herdeira da Millenium Falcon🌟 (@olosalice) December 18, 2020

