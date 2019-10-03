'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Panda And She's A Knockout (Spoiler Alert)

It was lights out for another celebrity on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday.

Panda was eliminated from the Fox competition series that also featured Flamingo, Leopard and Black Widow.

Let us review some hints about Panda’s identity.

Panda referred to “Papa Bear” in her clues package, indicating a prominent father.

She performed “All I Do Is Win” by T-Pain. See that here:

She also sang “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson:

But her performances were not determined to have enough impact.

So it was time to unmask:

Any guesses?

It was the retired undefeated boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali.

She won multiple world titles ― but she couldn’t stay in the ring long for “The Masked Singer.”

So long, champ!