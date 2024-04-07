‘The Matrix’ Fans Roast New Sequel After Learning Original Directors Won’t Helm

The director of the upcoming “Matrix” film is dodging bullets from heated fans on social media.
After Warner Bros. confirmed last week that the fifth installment of the beloved movie franchise is in the works sans legendary directors, Lana and Lily Wachowski, fans argued the new film won’t be the same without the sibling duo.
The Wachowskis wrote and directed the franchise’s 1999 original as well as “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”
The fourth film, 2021’s “Matrix Resurrections,” which was directed by only Lana after Lilly turned down the sequel, was largely criticized by fans.
The untitled “Matrix” movie will be directed by “The Martian” screenwriter Drew Goddard.
Fans on X had mixed reactions over the first film in the series to not be directed by Lana or Lily.
Other users said they’re holding out hope for the new film’s potential.
Plot details about the film are still under wraps. It’s also unknown if franchise faves Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie Anne-Moss, Hugo Weaving and Jada Pinkett-Smith will return.
Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, gushed about Goddard’s forthcoming “unique perspective” on the franchise.
“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” Ehrman said in a statement per Variety.
“The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio,” he added.