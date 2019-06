The Most Beautiful Beaches You've Never Heard Of, According To Travel Influencers

Mendocino Coast, California

“The coast of Mendocino is often as impressive as the more famous southern neighbor, Big Sur. A few years ago I shot the opening of Timber Cove, the renovation of one of the few larger beachfront properties on the Mendocino coastline, and the images from my shoot led to a fair amount of freaking out and reservations booked from my Bay Area friends who were not yet familiar with it," says Emily Nathan ( @ernathan)