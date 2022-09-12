The Most Eye-Catching Looks from Afropunk Brooklyn 2022

Photos by Laylah Amatullah Barrayn

NEW YORK — On Saturday and Sunday, Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn transformed into the home of one of the most anticipated off-runway fashion shows of the year: Afropunk.

Founded by James Spooner and Michael Morgan in 2005, Afropunk Music Festival is an annual celebration of Black music, arts, activism and culture. The two-day festival spans the globe in London, Brazil, South Africa and across the United States, attracting over 60,000 attendees annually.

Advertisement

For the first time since 2019, Afropunk returned to its home base in Brooklyn, an unapologetic celebration of Blackness in all forms. Replete with a video tribute to the festival’s political punk roots, acts this year included Doechii, The Roots, Tierra Whack, Isaiah Rashad, BBYMutha, Earl Sweatshirt and headliners Adekunle Gold, Lucky Daye and Burna Boy.

Afropunk attendees came to the festival donning their most creative looks. Though the rain may have put a damper on the outdoor festivities, the drip was immaculate. Be it Afros adorned with flowers and butterflies to anime-themed ensembles, diamond-encrusted cowboy hats and strapping leather skirts, the style did not disappoint.

Check out all the best looks from Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 below.

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for HuffPost

Advertisement