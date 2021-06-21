Parenting

The Most-Loved Toys To Stock Up On Now So You'll Have Gifts All Year

From Magna-Tiles to LEGO to L.O.L. Surprise, buy now to save later.

Ask any parent and they’ll likely tell you that they spend approximately $3,567 yearly on their kids’ friends’ birthday gifts.

So why not take advantage of the deals Amazon is offering with its 48-hour Prime Day sale and stock up for the year ahead? Whether you’re shopping for toddlers or tweens, here are some excellent gifts you can save on now. You’ll be ready the next time you get a party invitation.

PLUS PLUS Learn To Build Super Set Basic Mix (33% off)
Get the Plus Plus Learn To Build Super Set Basic Mix for $39.99.
Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set (30% off)
Get the Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set for $83.99.
Osmo - Creative Starter Kit for iPad (Osmo Base Included) (43% off)
Get the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for $39.99.
Osmo - Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends (42% off)
Get the Osmo Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends for $17.49.
Play Doh Magical Oven (30% off)
Get the Play Doh Magical Oven for $18.89.

My Little Pony Friendship Castle Playset (30% off)
Get the My Little Pony Friendship Castle Playset Including Twilight Sparkle and Pinkie Pie Pony Figures for $27.99.
Hasbro Monopoly Junior Board Game (31% off)
Get Monopoly Jr. for $10.29.
Hasbro Gaming The Game of Life Board Game Ages 8 & Up (Amazon Exclusive) (30% off)
Get The Game of Life for $13.99.
Rubik's Solve The Cube Bundle 4 Pack (54% off)
Get the Rubik's Solve The Cube Bundle for $15.99.
Hape Emergency Services HQ (64% off)
Get the Hape Emergency Services HQ for $40.85.
Hape Baby Drum (41% off)
Get the Hape Baby Drum for $11.55.
Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! (49% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! for $16.79.
Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle (48 pcs, 2 x 3 feet) (45% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle (48 pcs, 2 x 3 feet) for $7.19.
Melissa & Doug Deluxe Jumbo Cardboard Block (60% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Jumbo Cardboard Block for $15.99.
Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store (50% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store for $113.99.
K'NEX Imagine Power and Play Motorized Building Set (45% off)
Get the K'NEX Imagine Power and Play Motorized Building Set for $32.99.
Lincoln Logs Centennial Edition Tin Amazon Exclusive (47% off)
Get the Lincoln Logs Centennial Edition Tin Amazon Exclusive for $23.99.
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter (37% off)
Get the LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter for $18.99.
LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine (34% off)
Get the LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine for $52.99.
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle (30% off)
Get the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle for $48.99.
Playmobil Dino Rise T-Rex: Battle of The Giants (37% off)
Get the Playmobil Dino Rise T-Rex: Battle of The Giants for $44.09.
Green Toys Sea Plane (50% off)
Get the Green Toys Sea Plane for $9.99.
Melissa & Doug My First Daily Calendar (50% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug My First Daily Calendar for $11.09.
Hape Kid's Wooden Toy Ukulele in Blue (38% off)
Get the Hape Kid's Wooden Toy Ukulele in Blue for $18.49.
Hape Fire Station Playset (45% off)
Get the Hape Fire Station Playset for $45.69.
BRIO World Grand Roundhouse (50% off)
Get the Brio World Grand Roundhouse for $39.69.
