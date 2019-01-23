TripAdvisor

This year’s No. 1 spot was awarded to Lani’s Suites Deluxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain. It’s an adults-only, beachside hotel with 25 beachfront suites that provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a heated pool and towel service. Located only minutes from the nearest airport, a short drive to the nearby Timanfaya National Park and only 15 minutes from the island’s capital in Arrecife, it’s no surprise this destination topped the list.

Travelers note that “total relaxation” and “little touches” make Lani’s Suites truly one of a kind, particularly the on-site spa treatments and romantic turn-down service.

Two French hotels made this year’s top 10, including The Maison Souquet, which nabbed the No. 1 last year, and it’s not hard to see why. The luxury hotel features exquisite Parisian decor with Arabian style ― from plush velvet seating, climbing greenery, brocade carpets and lavish paintings reminiscent of Napoleon III era ― and includes butler service, a secret spa and an enchanting bar.

TripAdvisor The Maison Souquet in Paris, France.

Only one U.S. hotel made it in the top 10 this year. The H20 Suites Hotel in Key West, Florida, is a new adult-only hotel with 22 suites, 11 individual plunge pools, a rooftop swimming pool and bar for all guests.

More adventure-travel couples might be interested in the No. 5 winner, The Kayon Resort in Ubud, Indonesia. Perched atop the Ubud hillside and surrounded by lush tropical rainforest, it’s one of the most enchanting and romantic locations on this year’s list of romantic destinations.

The Romance award winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor each year, with an emphasis on reviews marked as a couple’s stay. The site analyzed more than 7,800 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide to determine this year’s winners.

Take a look below at the top 10 winners for the world’s most romantic hotels in 2019:

1 Lani's Suits Deluxe — Puerto Del Carmen, Spain TripAdvisor Lani's Suites includes 25 beachside suites that provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Travelers note "total relaxation" and "little touches" make this destination truly one of a kind. includes 25 beachside suites that provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Travelers note "total relaxation" and "little touches" make this destination truly one of a kind. 2 Coco Plum Island Resort — Coco Plum Cay, Belize Cayes TripAdvisor This exclusive, adults-only resort features 18 ocean-front cabanas off the coast of Southern Belize surrounded by Caribbean life. Guests can choose from a variety of activities like diving, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, kayaking and even tour Mayan ruins. features 18 ocean-front cabanas off the coast of Southern Belize surrounded by Caribbean life. Guests can choose from a variety of activities like diving, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, kayaking and even tour Mayan ruins. 3 Anastasis Apartments — Imerovigli, Greece TripAdvisor This apartment-style hotel offers many of the little extras that take a trip from ordinary to extraordinary. It includes a hot tub, infinity pool, turn-down service and a steam room that truly makes a destination memorable. offers many of the little extras that take a trip from ordinary to extraordinary. It includes a hot tub, infinity pool, turn-down service and a steam room that truly makes a destination memorable. 4 H20 Suites Hotel — Key West, Florida TripAdvisor the H20 Suites Hotel is a brand-new, adult-only hotel with 22 suites, 11 individual plunge pools, a rooftop swimming pool and bar for all guests. The only U.S. hotel to make the list,is a brand-new, adult-only hotel with 22 suites, 11 individual plunge pools, a rooftop swimming pool and bar for all guests. 5 The Kayon Resort — Ubud, Indonesia TripAdvisor The Kayon Resort is one of the most enchanting locations on this year's list of romantic destinations. Kayon means tree of life, the perfect location for those on honeymoons, seeking romance, or looking for healing and relaxation. Perched atop the Ubud hillside and surrounded by lush tropical rainforest,is one of the most enchanting locations on this year's list of romantic destinations. Kayon means tree of life, the perfect location for those on honeymoons, seeking romance, or looking for healing and relaxation. 6 Maison Souquet — Paris, France TripAdvisor luxury hotel features exquisite Parisian decor with Arabian style ― from plush velvet seating, climbing greenery, brocade carpets and lavish paintings reminiscent of Napoleon III era ― and includes butler service, a secret spa and an enchanting bar. Thisdecor with Arabian style ― from plush velvet seating, climbing greenery, brocade carpets and lavish paintings reminiscent of Napoleon III era ― and includes butler service, a secret spa and an enchanting bar. 7 Akademie Street Boutique Hotel — Franschhoek, South Africa TripAdvisor This boutique hotel features nine suites in the heart of the Cape wine lands. There are four swimming pools, four gardens and is located within walking distance of the city's best restaurants. features nine suites in the heart of the Cape wine lands. There are four swimming pools, four gardens and is located within walking distance of the city's best restaurants. 8 Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba — Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba TripAdvisor This adults-only hotel is a romance and wellness destination located on Aruba's Eagle Beach. It's an eco-friendly resort that has a relaxed, intimate atmosphere for couples looking for a little romantic retreat. and wellness destination located on Aruba's Eagle Beach. It's an eco-friendly resort that has a relaxed, intimate atmosphere for couples looking for a little romantic retreat. 9 Nayara Springs — La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica TripAdvisor the Nayara Springs resort offers the ultimate experience for romantic getaways. the rooms include private plunge pools fed by water from the nearby volcano, and each room includes laundry, daily yoga classes and your very own personal host. With 35 villas surrounded by 1,500 square feet of luxury, romance and privacy,offers the ultimate experience for romantic getaways. the rooms include private plunge pools fed by water from the nearby volcano, and each room includes laundry, daily yoga classes and your very own personal host. 10 La Maison d'Aix — Aix-en-Provence, France TripAdvisor the La Maison d'Aix is located in the historic Quartier Mazarin, and is a short walk from many of the city's best tourist attractions. One of the most prestigious hotels in the area,is located in the historic Quartier Mazarin, and is a short walk from many of the city's best tourist attractions.