The Most Practical Graduation Gifts That Every Grad Needs

Adulting can be exhausting — but these graduation gifts will make it all easier on your grad.

Get the grad in your life a gift they'll actually appreciate.
It’s the middle of May — when finals are over, grades are in, credits are counted and graduation ceremonies are usually happening. But the end of the school year looks a little different for the class of 2020.

Zoom and Google Hangouts have become virtual classrooms. Tests are open-book and online. And graduation ceremonies aren’t being hosted IRL but through a screen.

Still, graduating college is always a reason to celebrate — all those all-nighters finally paid off, after all.

You might be looking to get the grad in your life a thoughtful gift that they’ll actually use. Since they’re officially adults and hunting for their first jobs and apartments, your best bet is to get them something that’ll make adulthood much easier.

They’ll figure out soon that no one’s really got it all figured out anyway.

To help, we found 20 graduation gifts that every grad needs as they become full-fledged adults. From a duffel bag for all the places they’ll go in the future to a storage stool that’ll give them the extra space in their small apartment, they’ll get some serious use out of these gifts.

Check out these graduation gifts that new adults need:

1
A duffel bag for all the places they'll go
Nordstrom
Chances are your grad is really going places. So they'll need a bag that'll take them everywhere — with its own shoe compartment inside. Find it for $90 at Nordstrom.
2
A coffee maker to get their days started
Nordstrom
Now, they can save themselves a trip to Starbucks. Find it for $200 at Nordstrom.
3
A wine rack for all their at-home happy hours
Anthropologie
You can throw in a bottle of wine to celebrate, too. Find it for $68 at Anthropologie.
4
A bedding bundle that's move-in ready
Brooklinen
This set includes sheets, a duvet cover and pillowcases so that they'll have sweet dreams. Find it starting at $189 at Brooklinen.
5
A set of dinnerware to ditch the paper plates
Anthropologie
Now, they can definitely have guests over. Find the set of four plates for $80 and set of four bowls for $56 at Anthropologie.
6
A fry and sauté pan set for most meals
Williams-Sonoma
So they don't have to order too much takeout. Find the set for $130 at Williams-Sonoma.
7
A cold brew coffee maker for hot days
Bed Bath & Beyond
Double the ice. Find it for $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
8
An art print so that they always look on the bright side
Rifle Paper Co.
No sour grapes in sight. Find it for $24 at Rifle Paper Co.
9
A sunrise alarm clock so they're never late
Urban Outfitters
They can hop into their day with this clock that still shows a bit of their personality. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
10
A pressure cooker to take the pressure off cooking
Macy's
They'll have a one-pot wonder in no time. Find it for $100 at Macy's.
11
A storage stool that'll give them the extra space they need
Uncommon Goods
Plus, they won't be able to resist these Pantone colors. Find it for $80 at Uncommon Goods.
12
A set of champagne glasses for celebrating
Nordstrom
A graduating grad is always a cause for celebrating. They can definitely toast with these. Find the set of four for $32 at Nordstrom.
13
An instant camera to make memories
Urban Outfitters
Say cheese. Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
14
A weighted comforter for sweet dreams
Brooklinen
They'll be resting easy. Find it for $249 at Brooklinen.
15
A steamer for their button-downs
Bed Bath & Beyond
They won't need to iron out anything. Find it for $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
16
A set of essential knives for the kitchen
Food52
Chop away. Find the set of three for $139 at Food52.
17
A pair of headphones so they can listen to anything they want
Bloomingdale's
And they come in black, too. Find them for $200 at Bloomingdale's.
18
A journal for all their brilliant ideas
Rifle Paper Co.
For when inspiration strikes. Find it for $24 at Rifle Paper Co.
19
A panini press for tomato soup days
Williams-Sonoma
It's cheesy, in a good way. Find it for $80 at Williams-Sonoma.
20
A bluetooth speaker to turn their music up
Nordstrom
It's perfect for the techie in your life. Find it for $60 at Nordstrom.
