HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Get the grad in your life a gift they'll actually appreciate.

It’s the middle of May — when finals are over, grades are in, credits are counted and graduation ceremonies are usually happening. But the end of the school year looks a little different for the class of 2020.

Zoom and Google Hangouts have become virtual classrooms. Tests are open-book and online. And graduation ceremonies aren’t being hosted IRL but through a screen.

Still, graduating college is always a reason to celebrate — all those all-nighters finally paid off, after all.

You might be looking to get the grad in your life a thoughtful gift that they’ll actually use. Since they’re officially adults and hunting for their first jobs and apartments, your best bet is to get them something that’ll make adulthood much easier.

They’ll figure out soon that no one’s really got it all figured out anyway.

To help, we found 20 graduation gifts that every grad needs as they become full-fledged adults. From a duffel bag for all the places they’ll go in the future to a storage stool that’ll give them the extra space in their small apartment, they’ll get some serious use out of these gifts.