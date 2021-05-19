The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Now Looks Like Chiseled Granite

The Mountain is in peak form.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones,” celebrated his new physique on Instagram this week with before-and-after photos. (See them below.)

The 6-foot-9 Icelandic weightlifter reported that he dropped from 452 pounds to a shredded 342. The Mountain now has abs that look like hills.

“I feel so much better,” he said in a YouTube video about his daily regimen.