“The Night Agent” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk, the political thriller tells the story of an FBI agent who’s thrown into a dark government conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. All 10 episodes of the Netflix show dropped on March 23 and quickly zoomed up the rankings.

Striking a rather different tone, the experimental dating show “Love Is Blind” comes in second place on the list. The first five episodes of the fourth season were released on March 24, bringing more singles into the pods to see if it’s possible for two people to fall in love without laying eyes on each other.

Netflix "The Night Agent" on Netflix.

Another trending title is the docuseries “Waco: American Apocalypse,” which revisits the deadly 1993 standoff between the U.S. government and David Koresh’s Branch Davidians group. The three-part series was released on March 22 to coincide with the 30-year anniversary of the siege, which ultimately led to the deaths of more than 80 people, including at least 20 children.

The only non-Netflix show on the current list is the German mystery series “Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield.” Originally titled “Lauchhammer – Tod in der Lausitz,” the six-episode arc follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate a murder.

Read on for the full top 10 list

