Home & LivingNetflixLove Is Blindthe night agent

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Night Agent'

A German murder mystery and a dark docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Night Agent” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk, the political thriller tells the story of an FBI agent who’s thrown into a dark government conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. All 10 episodes of the Netflix show dropped on March 23 and quickly zoomed up the rankings.

Striking a rather different tone, the experimental dating show “Love Is Blind” comes in second place on the list. The first five episodes of the fourth season were released on March 24, bringing more singles into the pods to see if it’s possible for two people to fall in love without laying eyes on each other.

"The Night Agent" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Night Agent" on Netflix.

Another trending title is the docuseries “Waco: American Apocalypse,” which revisits the deadly 1993 standoff between the U.S. government and David Koresh’s Branch Davidians group. The three-part series was released on March 22 to coincide with the 30-year anniversary of the siege, which ultimately led to the deaths of more than 80 people, including at least 20 children.

The only non-Netflix show on the current list is the German mystery series “Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield.” Originally titled “Lauchhammer – Tod in der Lausitz,” the six-episode arc follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate a murder.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield”

9. “Wednesday” (Netflix)

8. “I Am Georgina” (Netflix)

7. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

6. “You” (Netflix)

5. “Who Were We Running From?” (Netflix)

4. “Shadow and Bone” (Netflix)

3. “Waco: American Apocalypse” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “The Night Agent” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Do You Need Another COVID Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here’s What Experts Say.

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here’s What Doctors Want You To Know.

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Money

What The Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For You

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

16 Suspiciously Cheap Things Under $25 That Actually Work

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has 'Winter Gunk.' Here's How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Wellness

This Is Your Body And Brain On Artificial Sweeteners

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Wellness

The 4 Biggest Early Warning Signs Before A Heart Attack

Food & Drink

'Ultra-Processed' Foods Are Linked To Cognitive Decline. And You're Probably Eating Them.

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews