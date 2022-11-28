“The Noel Diary” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new holiday rom-com premiered on Nov. 24 and stars Justin Hartley as a novelist who travels back home to settle his estranged mother’s estate. But the journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers an old diary and meets a young woman in search of her birth mother.

Next in the ranking is the fantasy adventure film “Slumberland,” an adaptation of Winsor McCay’s comic strip “Little Nemo in Slumberland.” Although the movie has received generally mixed reviews from critics, the impressive cast includes Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler and Weruche Opia.

Beyond the top two, another buzzy movie of the moment is “The Swimmers.” The biographical drama follows the story of Syrian refugee sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini ― from their harrowing journey across the Aegean Sea to Yusra’s path to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and had a limited theatrical release before joining Netflix on Nov. 23.

Cinephiles might also enjoy “The Wonder,” which remains in the ranking after making its Netflix debut on Nov. 16. Florence Pugh stars in this psychological period drama about an English nurse who travels to a rural Irish village to watch a young girl who is seemingly able to survive without eating.

