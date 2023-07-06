Taissa Farmiga in 2018's "The Nun." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture.

The next chapter in “The Conjuring” universe is finally here.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a first look at “The Nun II,” the sequel to the 2018 hit horror film “The Nun.”

In the suspenseful trailer, the demon nun Valak (played by Bonnie Aarons) from “The Conjuring 2” is back to square up against Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga). The teaser shows Irene, who survived the unholy events of the first movie, now living in a convent in Italy.

Details about the scary sequel are under wraps, but according to the synopsis, the 1950s period setting will remain. Set in 1956 in France, the new installment will center on a “spreading” evil entity.

Directed by Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”), the upcoming film marks the ninth film in “The Conjuring” franchise.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chaves gushed about Aarons’ ability to embody the creepy peripheral figure who was once buried alive in the walls of a church as punishment for having an affair with a monk.

“Bonnie’s incredible. She can really turn it on, she really knows what’s scary, and she’s just so easy,” he said in a story published Monday. “It’s not like she’s always in this dark Nun persona — she’s not the Method Nun.”

Sharing that the upcoming film is loaded with “little Easter eggs,” she added: “Anyone who’s a fan of it knows the timeline, and this is definitely part of the timeline. There’s a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we’ve peppered through the movie.”