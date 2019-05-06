'The Office' Superfan Billie Eilish Takes Quiz With Rainn Wilson

Pop star Billie Eilish had her extreme love of “The Office” put to the test ― by none other than Dwight Schrute.

Rainn Wilson, who played the beet farmer on the hit sitcom, stopped by the “Bad Guy” singer’s home to quiz her on the show. She claims to have watched the series 12 times. Yet, it turns out, even Eilish is intimidated by Wilson/Schrute.

Who isn’t?

Wilson, who hilariously refers to the singer as “William Eyelash” at one point, asks the tough stuff like, “What is the 5k charity fun run the staff run in?” and “What is Toby’s daughter’s name?”

Of course, there’s also the impossibly tough one, “What song did you write for Dwight? Was it ‘Ocean Eyes’ or ‘Bad Guy’?”