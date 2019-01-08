Someone Recut 'The Office' Fire Drill Scene As A Horror, And It's Frightening

You’ve never seen “The Office” quite like this before.

Alabama-based videographer Austin Spencer, 23, recut the iconic fire drill scene from the hit mockumentary show as a horror short, and the resulting clip is pretty damn terrifying.

Check out the video here:

I removed all the jokes from the fire drill scene from The Office and added scary music to see how much I could change the tone pic.twitter.com/pBrGNEK53e — Austin Spencer (@austinthefreak1) January 5, 2019

The Huntsville creative — a self-confessed “huge fan” of the “genius” comedy show — told HuffPost on Tuesday that he’s “always loved teaching people about the power of editing and how drastically it can change a story.”

“While the scene was originally hilarious, I was genuinely unsettled when I first watched Stanley yell ‘oh my God!’ before eventually collapsing from a heart attack,” Spencer said via email. “The scene has a real darkness to it beneath the surface.”

He shared the clip online Saturday. By early Tuesday, it had garnered more than 5 million views.

The video going viral was “so surreal,” Spencer added. “The most bizarre thing about it is that I actually made this video nearly a year ago, and never did anything with it because I thought my execution was lacking. To see it go viral has really been a boost of much-needed confidence.”

Compare it with the original here:

This article has been updated with Spencer’s comments.

RELATED COVERAGE Ricky Gervais: Donald Trump Is More David Brent Than JFK