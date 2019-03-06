This 'The Office' Themed Bridal Shower Will Make You Want To Get Married ASAP As Possible

@kayleighkill Kayleigh Brown's bridal shower is made for "The Office" fans.

We’re afraid of how much we love this bridal shower.

Though the world’s best bridal shower took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, it felt like it could have been straight out of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The party included a “build your own Stanley pretzel” station, Dundies, beets, themed cookies and plenty of “that’s what she said” references.

@kayleighkill The bridal shower featured themed cookies with phrases from the show like "the worst part about prison was the dementors" and "that's what she said."

“The Office is my favorite show. It’s constantly on at my house. I rewatch episodes as background noise,” Brown told HuffPost via email. “All of my bridesmaids love the show too, and they collectively decided that the theme of the shower needed to [be] The Office.”

Brown’s bridesmaids coordinated most of the planning. The bride-to-be just had one request: that she make the favors, “Serenity by Jan” candles, herself.

“Everything else was a beautiful shock to me when I arrived. They did an amazing job and I’m so grateful to have them in my life,” Brown said.

The shower also included TV-themed Jeopardy and guessing how many cheeseballs were in a container — a reference to the days of the Michael Scott Paper Company. Oh, and don’t forget a Meredith-themed mimosa bar.

We still have a few questions though: Will Scrantonicity be playing at their reception? Has her fiancé been dreaming about his fairy-tale wedding since he was a little boy, à la Andy Bernard?

Check out the photos below ― they’ll make you want to throw an “Office” bridal shower of your own faster than Michael Scott can say “that’s what she said.”

@kayleighkill Brown's shower included references from "The Office," like this poster of Dwight Schrute.

@kayleighkill The bridal shower had a "create your own Stanley pretzel" station, paying homage to the character's favorite day — Pretzel Day.

@kayleighkill One rule all "The Office" fans can agree on: No Tobys allowed.

@kayleighkill The bridesmaids really went the extra mile with beets as centerpieces for the bridal shower.

@kayleighkill These "The Office" themed cookies would truly make Dunder Mifflin proud.

@kayleighkill An iconic quote from Michael Scott (Wayne Gretzky).

@kayleighkill Brown holds a "World's Best Bride" mug, another nod to "The Office."

@kayleighkill The photo booth was complete with "The Office" themed signs and quotes.

@kayleighkill The party favors were "Serenity by Jan" candles, a reference to the business started by Jan Levinson on the show.

@kayleighkill A bridal shower based on "The Office" would not be complete without a Meredith-themed mimosa bar.