This 'The Office' Themed Bridal Shower Will Make You Want To Get Married ASAP As Possible

We’re afraid of how much we love this bridal shower.
This week, bride-to-be Kayleigh Brown shared her absolutely iconic “The Office” themed bridal party on Facebook and it quickly went viral.
Though the world’s best bridal shower took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, it felt like it could have been straight out of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The party included a “build your own Stanley pretzel” station, Dundies, beets, themed cookies and plenty of “that’s what she said” references.
“The Office is my favorite show. It’s constantly on at my house. I rewatch episodes as background noise,” Brown told HuffPost via email. “All of my bridesmaids love the show too, and they collectively decided that the theme of the shower needed to [be] The Office.”
Brown’s bridesmaids coordinated most of the planning. The bride-to-be just had one request: that she make the favors, “Serenity by Jan” candles, herself.
“Everything else was a beautiful shock to me when I arrived. They did an amazing job and I’m so grateful to have them in my life,” Brown said.
The shower also included TV-themed Jeopardy and guessing how many cheeseballs were in a container — a reference to the days of the Michael Scott Paper Company. Oh, and don’t forget a Meredith-themed mimosa bar.
We still have a few questions though: Will Scrantonicity be playing at their reception? Has her fiancé been dreaming about his fairy-tale wedding since he was a little boy, à la Andy Bernard?
Check out the photos below ― they’ll make you want to throw an “Office” bridal shower of your own faster than Michael Scott can say “that’s what she said.”