'The Office' Valentine's Day Cards, For The Jim To Your Pam

They’re the Jim to your Pam, the Holly to your Michael and the Sprinkles to your Angela.
If your Valentine would rather spend the evening cozied up watching reruns of “The Office”, give them a Valentine’s Day card that speaks to them on an emotional level. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 “The Office” Valentine’s Day cards for that special someone you just want to Netflix and chili with:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
"Netflix And Chili" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
2
Fact card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
3
"Just To Hug You" card
Etsy / chucklcards
4
Kelly Kapoor card
Etsy / VictoryScreechLabs
5
"Loved Or Feared" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
6
"Soup Snakes" card
Etsy / AbbieIllustrations
7
"All You Need" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
8
"More Than Michael Hates Toby" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
9
"More Than Pretzel Day" card
Etsy / thatCoolSign
10
Creed Bratton card
Etsy / VictoryScreechLabs
11
Prison Mike card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
12
"Did I Stutter" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
13
"It's A Big One" card
Etsy / PabloPanda
14
"Jim To My Pam" card
Etsy / OrsumArt
15
"Pam To My Jim" card
Etsy / TheCardArchitect
Corny Valentine's Day Cards [slideshow]