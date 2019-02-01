HuffPost Finds

'The Office' Valentine's Day Cards, For The Jim To Your Pam

"I love you more than Michael hates Toby." 💘

They’re the Jim to your Pam, the Holly to your Michael and the Sprinkles to your Angela.

If your Valentine would rather spend the evening cozied up watching reruns of “The Office”, give them a Valentine’s Day card that speaks to them on an emotional level. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 “The Office” Valentine’s Day cards for that special someone you just want to Netflix and chili with:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
"Netflix And Chili" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
Get it on Etsy.
2
Fact card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
3
"Just To Hug You" card
Etsy / chucklcards
Get it on Etsy.
4
Kelly Kapoor card
Etsy / VictoryScreechLabs
Get it on Etsy.
5
"Loved Or Feared" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
6
"Soup Snakes" card
Etsy / AbbieIllustrations
Get it on Etsy.
7
"All You Need" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
8
"More Than Michael Hates Toby" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
9
"More Than Pretzel Day" card
Etsy / thatCoolSign
Get it on Etsy.
10
Creed Bratton card
Etsy / VictoryScreechLabs
Get it on Etsy.
11
Prison Mike card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
12
"Did I Stutter" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
13
"It's A Big One" card
Etsy / PabloPanda
Get it on Etsy.
14
"Jim To My Pam" card
Etsy / OrsumArt
Get it on Etsy.
15
"Pam To My Jim" card
Etsy / TheCardArchitect
Get it on Etsy.
Corny Valentine's Day Cards [slideshow]
shoppableValentine's DayThe Office U.S. TV series