Even during our officially designated month of celebration, queer people are grappling with anti-trans laws in the South and essentially every form of homophobia you can name. The Human Rights Campaign recently declared a state of emergency in the U.S. for LGBTQ+ people. So, yes, parades and parties are great and they鈥檒l get us through the month, but what about the reality that many of us are trying to figure out how to survive and thrive in our daily lives?

I decided to seek out wisdom from our collective queer daddies 鈥 aka the Old Gays 鈥 on how to build sustainable queer joy.

Robert Reeves, Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons and Jessay Martin, known on social media as the Old Gays, are four queer elders living their best lives. They reside together in a gorgeous home in Palm Springs, California, and make inspiring content full of singing, dancing and drag.

Advertisement

It sounds idyllic, right? It really is, they assure me. But their lives haven鈥檛 always been this sweet. 鈥淚 wish they knew what we went through,鈥 Martin says of younger queer people.

The Old Gays recently appeared on 鈥No Straight Answers鈥 鈥 a YouTube game show presented by Visible, a digital wireless service owned by Verizon 鈥 where they were pitted against a team of young queer people in a battle to see who knew the most queer history. No spoilers here, but all the Old Gays agree that one of the first steps to happiness is knowing queer history.

But because our history isn鈥檛 often taught in schools, learning about the struggles of queer folks throughout time requires effort. Several queer history podcasts and books have arrived in the past few years, which has been a major help. But to really understand the nuanced experiences of our queer elders, we need to talk to them. 鈥淭ake our oral histories while we鈥檙e alive,鈥 says Peterson.

Advertisement

Lyons says that knowing about the struggles of the past may help us deal with current circumstances and give us more hope for the future. The Old Gays, for example, didn鈥檛 just survive one of the most harrowing moments in gay history 鈥 the AIDS crisis in America 鈥 they鈥檝e gone on to become indisputable icons.

Peterson tells me that one good thing that came out of the tragedy of the AIDS crisis was the galvanization around it. 鈥淭he greater population started seeing us for who we were and seeing our courage,鈥 he says. The AIDS crisis was arguably the first time in history that gay people and allies were in the public eye in record numbers fighting for gay rights 鈥 and gay lives.

It鈥檚 terrifying that it took the deaths of so many to turn the tide of public opinion in our favor, but it did. Talking to people who lived through that history is a reminder that no matter how bleak things seem, we can move through them into beautiful futures, says Reeves.

While the Old Gay men are horrified by the current anti-trans and anti-queer legislative shit show, they have perspective. They鈥檝e seen this type of hate up close before.

鈥淭he tactics that the right-wing movement is using are going to come back to bite them,鈥 Lyons says. 鈥淭hey are demonstrating how ugly they are willing to be, and more and more people are going to see that for what it is. You鈥檙e going to see us get stronger when we get past this.鈥

Advertisement

The truth is, no history book can give us the kind of reassurance we need right now. We need to look in each other鈥檚 eyes and hear each other鈥檚 stories. 鈥淚 would like young people to understand what we had to go through when we came out,鈥 Lyons says. Understanding the emotional resilience of those who came (out) before us is an honor 鈥 and it鈥檚 our responsibility as people who will have to pass along that knowledge in turn.

For queer people, empowerment often goes hand in hand with bodily freedom and sexual liberation. Still, some of us need to hear this: Connecting with queer elders doesn鈥檛 mean just hooking up with people older than you. Peterson says that, while many of his recent sexual partners have been under 40, bonding on a physical level isn鈥檛 enough. 鈥淭here鈥檚 a real need for the younger generations to connect beyond a sex encounter,鈥 he says.

The popularity of the Old Gays and their status as elite queer influencers suggests we鈥檙e all seeking a more expansive multigenerational connection. 鈥淧eople really love when we post about looking back,鈥 Reeves says. 鈥淭hey want to know more.鈥

Queer people and events have largely been left out of history. Sometimes that omission has been a deliberate act of erasure, but other times the events themselves were simply happening behind the scenes or on a local level. 鈥淏efore Stonewall, I don鈥檛 think there was any main newsworthy event,鈥 Reeves tells me. 鈥淚t was more what was happening locally. The gay community was being depressed by local law enforcement that would try to tap down on any kind of gay activity. It wasn鈥檛 until the 鈥70s that things started getting newsworthy.鈥

Advertisement

Knowing about those smaller happenings is, in some ways, just as important as knowing the broad strokes. This is not ancient history 鈥 these are the experiences of our living queer elders, and all you have to do to know more is ask. Learning queer history is more like studying the genealogy of family than studying the rise and fall of civilizations. And that seems fitting, since for a lot of queer people, community and family go hand in hand.