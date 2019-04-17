Kendall Jenner Felt Like She Didn't 'Fit In' With Her Sisters For This One Reason

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose together at an event in New York City.

Keeping up with the Kardashians is hard enough, but for Kendall Jenner, growing up with them was a whole other story.

The supermodel revealed she often felt like she “didn’t fit in” with sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in a candid interview with The Telegraph because she doesn’t share the family’s trademark body type.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Jenner told the outlet. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

The supermodel previously spoke about how as a child she gravitated away from stereotypically girly things, which she credited to being raised as a Jenner, not a Kardashian.

“I was a huge tomboy,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more.”

Jenner has taken a bit of a different path than her famous family members, rocking runways around the world on a regular basis and preferring to keep most of her drama off-camera.

“I’m not necessarily a lot like them,” she told The Telegraph about her sisters. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

That holds especially true for her personal life, which she keeps very much private. Jenner has been reportedly dating Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons for months now, but has played coy in the press when asked about their romance.

“I’m in relationships for myself, for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that,” she said on a radio show in February.