The Onion Calls Out Inaction Over Mass Shootings With Classic Response

The Onion revived a dark headline about mass shootings for the umpteenth time in the wake of the Tuesday massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Ever since 2014, the satirical website has responded to news of mass shootings by deploying the darkly sarcastic headline, ″‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
The website continued the tradition on Wednesday, but decided, this time, there was strength in numbers.
So the front page featured 21 stories written using the headline. The version focused on the Uvalde shooting was there, as well as versions posted after the 2014 Isla Vista shooting, the 2015 Charleston shooting, the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the 2018 Parkland shooting, among others.
The headline was originally composed by former Onion senior writer Jason Roeder. In 2018, after the Parkland shooting, Roeder admitted he never expected how close it would eventually hit home.
Although the reposted stories from previous shootings made up the bulk of the Onion’s homepage, there were also other stories, including “NRA Calls For More Common-Sense Gun Deaths,” “NRA Publishes Tips For Staying Safe While Committing A Mass Shooting,” and “NRA Warns Banning Assault Weapons Would Infringe On Americans’ Constitutional Right To Make Them All Pay.”