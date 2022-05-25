The Onion Calls Out Inaction Over Mass Shootings With Classic Response

The Onion revived a dark headline about mass shootings for the umpteenth time in the wake of the Tuesday massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Ever since 2014, the satirical website has responded to news of mass shootings by deploying the darkly sarcastic headline, ″‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”

The website continued the tradition on Wednesday, but decided, this time, there was strength in numbers.

The Onion's dark homepage the day after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Screenshot of The Onion homepage

The headline was originally composed by former Onion senior writer Jason Roeder. In 2018, after the Parkland shooting, Roeder admitted he never expected how close it would eventually hit home.

