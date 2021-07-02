The Onion’s Take On The Sha’Carri Richardson Controversy Is Applauded On Twitter

The Onion has layers.

The satirical institution summed up a recent controversy in just a few simple words Friday.

Filed under the publication’s “News in Photos” section is a picture of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who announced Friday that she was disqualified from running the Olympic 100-meter sprint after a positive marijuana test this week.

The Onion’s headline:

“Dream Crushed Over Trivial Bullshit Represents Nation Better Than Gold Medal Ever Could.”

The simple piece — and headline — resonated with many on Twitter:

That awkward moment when ‘The Onion’ is the voice of reason. https://t.co/rgGEKLnPnY — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 2, 2021

I miss when the Onion was satire pic.twitter.com/fNd3qhOkMG — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) July 2, 2021

When The Onion says it better than anyone else could. pic.twitter.com/EvYcd4d36X — Rebecca (@rebeccaisdope) July 2, 2021

I know it's the Onion.....but this is the truth. pic.twitter.com/w65JOo2Tme — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) July 2, 2021

Listen, the people over at The Onion have HAD IT https://t.co/EsNIrJE7Lr — Emasculation Proclamation (@angryblkhoemo) July 2, 2021

I wanna buy a beer for whichever editor came up with this headline, holy shit https://t.co/v4As0aCWWx — WanderingFumarole (@WndrngFmrle) July 2, 2021

The Onion with the FACTS https://t.co/4rm5xLXul0 — Rachel Rudwall (@RachelRoams) July 2, 2021

The 21-year-old superstar athlete received a 30-day suspension due to the positive test. Once the penalty expires, she may be allowed to compete in the women’s relay events.

“I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, what I’m allowed not to do. And I still made that decision,” Richardson told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie on Friday.

Richardson explained to Gutherie that she decided to use marijuana after a reporter gave her the news that her birth mother had died. She had also used marijuana while she was in Oregon, where recreational use has been legal since 2015.

Sports Illustrated declared that Richardson was the “United States’ best hope at a gold medal in the women’s 100m” last week when the sprinter zipped past her competitors in the 100-meter final at the trials, finishing with a time of 10.86 seconds.