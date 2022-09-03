'The Osbournes' Will Return In British Revival On BBC: 'Same Laughter, Love And Tears'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (center) are leaving the U.S. to return to their home in England. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The beloved reality series “The Osbournes” will soon be back in the form of a revival called “Home to Roost,” the BBC announced on Friday, with spokesperson Clare Sillery assuring fans of the original MTV show that the new series will be “a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

The original series was filmed from 2002 to 2005 at the family’s Los Angeles home, where a cacophony of arguments between heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, as well as the teenage hijinks of their children Jack and Kelly, provided indelible chaos.

“Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears,” creative directors Ben Wicks and Colin Barr said in a press release. “We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The new series will be filmed at the family’s 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, England, where Ozzy and Sharon recently announced they are returning to live.

Osbourne told The Observer that the rampant gun violence plaguing the United States affected their decision to leave Los Angeles.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous,” he said. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. … It’s fucking crazy.”

"The Osbournes" aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005. "Home to Roost" will follow the family as Ozzy and Sharon return to England and face the challenges of getting older. Steve Grayson via Getty Images

The BBC’s 2023 series is scheduled to launch with 10 episodes, each of which will last 30 minutes, chronicling the family’s move to England and documenting “Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older,” the press release states.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour … with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love,” the release continues.

For Osbourne — who told The Observer he doesn’t “want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn” cemetery in Los Angeles, where many celebrities are interred — the revival series marks a cathartic upswing. The “Black Sabbath” singer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, has undergone major surgeries in the past few years, and has been taking antidepressants.