Sephora

Your two favorite Instagram brands are having a baby — it’s the ultimate in-flight beauty routine that will save your skin and your strands

Chances are you’ve scrolled across crinkled blue tubes of Summer Friday’s Jet Lag mask in your feed or screenshotted hair inspo hailing The Ouai — you might have even seen flatlays and #shelfies featuring both products. Well, the two cult-favorite Instagram beauty brands have collaborated to bring you the ultimate in-flight beauty routine with The Ouai x Summer Fridays Kit.

The set includes a selfie-worthy masking headband with the Ouai’s Treatment Masque and Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask each in a 30-ml. travel size, for $22. The Ouai x Summer Fridays Kit launches on sephora.com on Dec. 25 and will be available in-store at Sephora on Dec. 26. Add it to your cart here.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is a hydrating cream face mask that soothes and softens skin with vitamins, ceramides, antioxidants, and gentle exfoliating extracts. It has over 800 reviews and 70,000 loves on Sephora.com, plus a growing 100k Instagram followers. Jet Lag Mask was the first Summer Fridays product launched by bloggers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores in early 2018 and has been recently accompanied by the Summer Fridays Overtime Mask which was released this fall.

The Ouai Treatment Masque is a restorative hair mask formulated to soften and smooth strands and damaged hair using artichoke leaf extract to seal the cuticle and protect hair color. It has over 300 reviews and 10,000 loves on Sephroa.com, plus a whopping 722k Instagram followers. The Treatment Masque is just one of the many hair care products from The Ouai, which is famous for it’s The Ouai Wave Spray that has over 1,000 reviews and 40,000 loves on Sephora.com. The Ouai hair care was created by celebrity hairstylist and Mane Addicts blogger Jen Atkin in 2015.

Before you run downstairs to unwrap your gifts this Christmas, don’t forget to add The Ouai x Summer Fridays Kit to your cart before it sells out and you’re stuck with serious feed FOMO.