S.E. Hinton, author of coming-of-age novel The Outsiders, promised she’ll never write a sequel to the book or participate in a remake of its movie version.
Asked by a fan on Twitter how it felt being the world’s “greatest author,” whether she kept in touch with the film’s actors and if she’d “PLEASEEEE write a second book,” Hinton replied in three terse sentences:
Another fan jumped into the discussion, requesting that the acclaimed 1983 movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, never be remade. Hinton firmly responded that won’t happen.
The Outsiders centers around two warring gangs ― the rough-and-tumble, economically disadvantaged Greasers, and the rich, preppy Socials. Since its publication in 1967, it has become a mainstay in middle-school English classes.
The novel was a major feat for Hinton, who started writing it when she was 15 and sold it two years later. According to Rolling Stone, more than 15 million copies have been bought.
The movie’s big-name stars included Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise.