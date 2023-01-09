“The Pale Blue Eye” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Christian Bale, this mystery thriller is an adaptation of a 2003 novel about a detective who teams up with young military cadet Edgar Allan Poe to investigate a series of West Point murders. The film was released in select theaters on Dec. 23 before its Netflix premiere on Jan. 6.

Next in the ranking is another mystery that had a limited theatrical release before debuting on Netflix. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit “Knives Out” and sees Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Netflix

Only one other original film from Netflix made the current ranking ― the West End adaptation “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” The cast includes Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Emma Thompson, whose performance received particular praise from critics.

As for the rest of the list, there are a number of older movies trending at the moment. One is the 1999 cult buddy comedy-drama “Life,” which stars Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, and another is the 1978 musical classic “Grease.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

