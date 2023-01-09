Home & LivingMoviesNetflixstreaming

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Pale Blue Eye'

A musical adaptation and a 1999 cult classic are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Pale Blue Eye” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Christian Bale, this mystery thriller is an adaptation of a 2003 novel about a detective who teams up with young military cadet Edgar Allan Poe to investigate a series of West Point murders. The film was released in select theaters on Dec. 23 before its Netflix premiere on Jan. 6.

Next in the ranking is another mystery that had a limited theatrical release before debuting on Netflix. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit “Knives Out” and sees Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

"The Pale Blue Eye" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Pale Blue Eye" on Netflix.

Only one other original film from Netflix made the current ranking ― the West End adaptation “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” The cast includes Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Emma Thompson, whose performance received particular praise from critics.

As for the rest of the list, there are a number of older movies trending at the moment. One is the 1999 cult buddy comedy-drama “Life,” which stars Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, and another is the 1978 musical classic “Grease.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Grease”

9. “Sing 2”

8. “The Longest Yard”

7. “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (Netflix)

6. “King Kong”

5. “No Escape”

4. “Trolls”

3. “Life”

2. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

1. “The Pale Blue Eye” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders ‘F’ing Hate’ The Word ‘Mocktail.’ Here’s Why.

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

January Is One Of The Most Notorious Months For Layoffs. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Parenting

This New Federal Legislation Protects Pregnant Workers — And It’s About Time

Wellness

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Shopping

33 Things That’ll Help Take The Stress Out Of The Busiest Travel Days

Shopping

The Best Winter Puffer Jackets Under $200 To Keep You Warm This Winter

Shopping

Some of Etsy’s Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Under $25

Shopping

37 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

Shopping

29 Splurge-Worthy Things Homebodies Will Love To Have This Winter

Shopping

These Target Home Goods Will Help You Forget It's Cold Outside

Shopping

10 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

Shopping

These 34 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Shopping

Ease Your TMJ Pain With These Expert Recommended Products

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous Arts And Crafts Are Boredom Busters For Kids

Shopping

Reviewers Love These Men's Plus Size Swim Trunks

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Food & Drink

Protein Isn't Just For Weightlifters. Here's How Much Everyone Should Eat.

Wellness

5 Signs Your 'Dry January' Should Be Permanent

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Messenger Bags For Work And Travel

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give A Newly Single Friend

Shopping

See Tabitha Brown's New Target Line That Focuses On Food And Kitchenware

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

Paid for by Crayola
Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA
Food & Drink

'It's Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn't Drink'

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean