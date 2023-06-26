“Extraction 2” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A sequel to 2020′s “Extraction,” this action thriller was released on June 16 and stars Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary hired for a dangerous rescue mission. “Extraction” 2 was released on June 16 and, like its predecessor, is inspired by the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks.

Next in the ranking is “The Perfect Find,” a new rom-com that premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 14 before joining Netflix on June 23. Based on a novel by Tia Williams, the movie stars Gabrielle Union (who also serves as producer) as a 40-year-old fashion reporter who falls for a younger co-worker ― who also happens to be her boss’ son.

Another rom-com that’s trending at the moment is the Turkish movie “Make Me Believe,” which also made its Netflix debut on June 23. The plot centers around two meddling grandmothers who trick their adult grandchildren into a meet-cute.

There are also several older films on the list, such as “Accepted.” The 2006 comedy stars Justin Long as a high school graduate who creates a fake university to fool his parents after getting rejected from every college he applied to attend.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

