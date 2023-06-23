Keith Powers attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival on June 16, 2023. Jason Koerner via Getty Images

When producer Tommy Oliver called actor Keith Powers with a role in mind for him, Powers did not anticipate that he’d be acting as Gabrielle Union’s love interest.

“He told me that it’d be starring me and Gabby if I was to take on the project. He said, ‘It’s a romantic story,’ and I was just like, ‘OK … between who?’” said Powers, laughing. “Then he said, ‘Between you and Gabby.’ And I said, ‘With her as my love interest?’”

Oliver encouraged Powers to read Tia Williams’ book “The Perfect Find,” and he was intrigued. Powers, who played Ronnie DeVoe in BET miniseries “The New Edition Story,” is no stranger to rom-coms. He previously starred in the 2017 Netflix original drama “#RealityHigh” as Cameron Drake, a teen heartthrob at the center of a contentious high school love triangle.

But “The Perfect Find,” which premieres on Netflix Friday, had a much different, more mature appeal. (TV and film writers, including those who worked on “The Perfect Find,” are currently on strike over pay and working conditions.)

“When I read the story, the dynamic between Jenna and Eric, the fact that it was a rom-com really drew me to the project. It really got me excited because I grew up really loving rom-coms. It’s as simple as that. You just want to be in the genres you grew up loving.”

Gabrielle Union (left) stars as Jenna Jones, a former fashion editor trying to piece her life back together. But her plans are derailed when she falls for her boss's son. Photo Credit: Alyssa LongchampAlyssa Longchamp

“The Perfect Find” follows 40-something Jenna Jones, a washed-up fashion darling on a high-stakes mission to get her life back on track. Played by 50-year-old Union, Jones has not only lost her dream job as a fashion editor, but called off an engagement with her boyfriend of 10 years.

After grieving, and ultimately, being ousted from her mother’s house, Jones dusts herself off and pleads with her arch nemesis Darcy Vale (Gina Torres) to hire her, only to find herself in the crosshairs of a forbidden romance with Vale’s 25-year-old son, Eric Combs.

“He’s trying to step into the next phase of his life, as he wants to become a director. He feels like he’s under his mom,” Powers said. “He wants to spread his wings and do his own thing. But I think, maybe, Jenna inspires him to really take that step. What I love about him is that he knows he doesn’t have all the answers, but his optimism just separates him from a lot of people his age.”

A feel-good rom-com about second chances and bucking cougar stereotypes, “The Perfect Find” depicts a journey of self-discovery, with two people who let their guard down and learn to trust their own instincts.

"I love working with Gina, and I love talking with her! That’s why casting is so important because some people can bring a presence to make you feel that," said Powers, speaking of the maternal figure Torres was while on set. Photo Credit: Alyssa LongchampAlyssa Longchamp

To Jenna’s surprise, Eric is a charming, sarcastic young man with a devilish smile that melts her cynicism. Eric is a recent graduate of the University of Southern California’s film program, and he currently works at his mother’s namesake publication, Darzine, as a videographer and lives rent-free in her lavish penthouse. Despite his big dreams to create a film that honors his late father, Otis, Darcy calls the shots in his life.

“I’ve just been very independent for so long. That’s a difference between me and him,” Powers said. “But there’s a lot of parallels, weirdly. I’ve dated women older than me in the past [when I was] around his age. He’s confrontational in a way where he’s not just arguing just to argue. He’s trying to get to a common ground. That’s what I like about him, and I think we’re similar in that way as well.”

When Jenna joins the staff as the newest creative director, Eric is tasked with working alongside her on a new editorial campaign — and keeping their relationship strictly professional. But upon meeting in the office, the two butt heads over their generational differences. Jenna presumes he’s an entitled, spoiled brat, but Eric is merely trying to do the job for his mom and get out.

In "The Perfect Find," Keith Powers plays the boss's off-limits son Eric, a charming, sarcastic 25-year-old with dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Emily Aragones / Netflix, Inc.

“Well, this is gonna be a wreck,” says Eric while on site with Jenna at a video shoot.

“Says the guy who probably rode his skateboard to work,” she mutters.

“And what’s the make and model of the broom you rode in on today?” he retorts.

While Eric and Jenna don’t initially get along, in true rom-com fashion, the pair mends fences and draws closer to each other. Reflecting upon his experiences dating older women as a young 20-something, Powers noted that the conversations were deeper and thought-provoking — which brought Eric and Jenna together as well.

“That’s what I felt when Eric and Jenna would connect. On the surface level, she was looking at Eric like, ‘This young dude thinks he knows everything. He doesn’t know anything,’” Powers said. “That’s what I think really frustrated him. As they started connecting over old Hollywood films, the conversation was so good. That’s what forms a connection, and that’s something that I related to while doing the scenes.”

Keith Powers and Gabrielle Union are seen on the set of "The Perfect Find" in Harlem in July 2021. James Devaney via Getty Images

In real life, Powers looked to Union for guidance on set, following her lead and playing off of her improvisation. During a roundtable discussion hosted by Essence Magazine, “The Perfect Find” star discussed how Union challenged him on set, spurring his growth as an actor.

“What I love about Gabby is that she’s just so professional,” Powers said. “When you’re on set with someone who’s been doing this for a long time and you’re up-and-coming, you’re trying to figure out how they work. Gabby loves to rehearse. She loves to run lines — and that’s the best when a veteran loves to run lines, because it’s so hard to ask. I know, for me, you’ve got to have a great deal of confidence.”

“A lot of veteran actors I’ve worked with, they come up with choices in the space,” he continued. “They have a list of things they want to try that you know they’ve thought about prior to the scene. It helps for me to just follow her lead in some scenes. So when we have an improv, I know to take the back seat. I’m always cool with that because Gabby is so collaborative.”

Noam Galai via Getty Images for Netflix

Working with Torres, Powers said, made him ensure that he was “on his Ps and Qs.” Akin to how Eric straightens up when Darcy enters a room, Powers said that Torres brought a motherly presence to set.

“I love working with Gina, and I love talking with her! I just feel like I shrink every time I talk to her. Like, I don’t know what it is,” said Powers, smiling. “That’s why casting is so important because some people can bring a presence to make you feel that.”

As Eric spreads his wings and makes choices independent of his mother’s aspirations, he defines the kind of man, partner and father he wants to be. Rather than running away from adversity, he leans into it.

Powers said that professionally, “The Perfect Find” taught him to believe in himself and his creative choices. In conversation with Essence, he said that he wants to pursue jobs that have something to say.

No stranger to rom-coms, Powers previously starred in Netflix's "#RealityHigh," but "The Perfect Find" presented a different, mature appeal. Alyssa Longchamp / Netflix

As far as his career, Powers aspires to be an entertainer whose work is relatable, speaks to different people and compels them to feel. His forthcoming role will be starring in “The Uglies,” a Netflix adaptation of the popular dystopian YA novels written by Scott Westerfeld.

“I know that what I do, there’s no wrong or right. It’s just about how people feel and trying to service the story. ‘The Perfect Find’ is just so not a traditional story, and I love that because, in real life, some people just have unique situations,” he said. “I want [people watching] to know that their situation is their perfect find, whatever that situation is. I really want to show people that finding themselves is that perfect find. That’s the hidden message in this film.”