With 'The Perfection,' Allison Williams Takes Second Stab At Horror Genre

The Netflix film stars Williams and Logan Browning as classical music rivals bound by a dark secret.

A walk through a serene wilderness turns sinister in the new trailer for “The Perfection,” Netflix’s upcoming horror-thriller starring Logan Browning and Allison Williams. 

The film, directed by Richard Shepard, follows cellist Charlotte (Williams) as she returns to her former music academy after a hiatus. There she learns that her onetime mentors have taken a liking to a new student, Elizabeth (Browning). 

The two women discover they’re bound by a disturbing secret from their pasts, and the encounter sends them “down a sinister path with shocking consequences,” according to Netflix

The streaming network is keeping further details on the film scarce, but the trailer’s menacing tone has already drawn comparisons to “Black Swan” and “Showgirls.” 

"The Perfection" hits Netflix on May 24.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Williams said of the new film, “It’s convoluted, confusing, and doesn’t make sense until you have some perspective.”

“If you were to stop the movie every 20 minutes and be asked what it’s about or what you think is going to happen, you’d be wrong — until the movie’s over,” the “Girls” star said. “[This is] a world in which people masquerade as one thing, but continue living another life, so the movie constantly — even in terms of its genre and aesthetic — puts on different masks.”

“The Perfection,” which hits Netflix on May 24, marks Williams’ second stab at the horror genre. She previously starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s 2017 smash, “Get Out.” 

The new film also marks a reunion of sorts between Williams and Shepard, who directed 12 episodes of “Girls” during its six-season run on HBO.  

