SOPA Images via Getty Images

It’s good news for the 68 percent of American women who wear above a size 14 and want clothes that they look — and feel — good in. One stylish example that’s caught the eye of literally thousands of shoppers is this $89.50 dress at Loft that’s sold out three separate times in a year.

Loft

The Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress has drummed up so much excitement that it’s been practically sold out since it launched in February 2018. “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz first wore the dotted midi on Seth Meyes in September 2017, long before it was available for purchase, as a way to tease to Loft’s new plus-size line. She even Instagrammed herself in it.

Available in sizes 16 to 26 for $89.50, the Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress is a flirty silhouette that’s flattering for every kind of body and can transition effortlessly from the office to out on the town. If you’re a shorter gal who’s afraid a midi might be too long, the print also comes in a similar Polka Dot Wrap Dress that hits just above the knee. And if you’re not a curvy gal, there’s a similar style in stripes available in sizes XXS to XXL.

If you won’t take our word for it, maybe one of the nearly 30 reviews for the dress will convince you. It’s one of the highest-reviewed items on site, with about a 4.5-star rating.

Loft

Though the dress is now back in stock, we can’t promise for how long. If you’re looking for a new dress for date night, an upcoming wedding or want to start your capsule wardrobe with an item you can wear with anything, we suggest snagging this beauty sooner rather than later.