This 2020 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

A new documentary and a sports comedy are also trending on streaming services like Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
“The Postcard Killings” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The crime drama was first released in March 2020 and received mostly negative reviews from critics. However, it seems to be finding a more enthusiastic audience in the streaming world.

Based on a 2010 novel by James Patterson and Liza Marklund, “The Postcard Killings” follows a New York detective (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who teams up with a journalist to investigate the murder of his daughter and her husband.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

“Dangerous Waters”

The top movie on Hulu at the moment is “Dangerous Waters.”

Like “The Postcard Killings,” the thriller did not receive favorable reviews from critics upon its initial release in 2023. “Dangerous Waters” stars Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows and Ray Liotta, who passed away during filming in 2022.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero”

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” premiered on Max on Jan. 27 and quickly zoomed up the streaming service’s trending list.

The documentary combines concert film and video diary components to paint a portrait of the titular rapper, who has won two Grammy Awards and broken numerous records in his still-young career.

“The Underdoggs”

Snoop Dogg’s sports comedy “The Underdoggs” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 26. The plot revolves around a former NFL superstar who must coach youth football as part of a community service deal to avoid prison time.

The cast of “The Underdoggs” also includes Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Kal Penn, Kandi Burruss and George Lopez.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

The 2022 biographical comedy-drama “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is currently trending on Apple TV+.

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, the film tells the true story of a young veteran who delivered beer to friends serving in the Vietnam War.

