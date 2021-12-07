“The Power of the Dog” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Directed by Jane Campion, this Western drama is based on the 1967 novel of the same name and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher who torments his brother’s new family. The film has received excellent reviews from critics, who have praised its character development.

Advertisement

The second most popular movie on the platform right now is the Netflix holiday movie “Single All the Way,” a rom-com that follows the relationship between two gay best friends. The movie features appearances by Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy.

Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "The Power of the Dog" on Netflix.

Two other Netflix original holiday movies are in the ranking at the moment. One is “A Castle for Christmas,” which stars Brooke Shields as a bestselling author who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal. The other is the British fantasy book adaptation “A Boy Called Christmas.”

There are also a lot of people who are not quite feeling the Christmas spirit right now — as the supernatural horror film, “Final Destination 5,” is also trending on Netflix.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost